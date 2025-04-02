China congratulates Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan on signing border agreement

Xinhua) 09:50, April 02, 2025

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan over the signing of the agreement defining the tri-border point of the three countries and the final resolution of their border issues, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a daily news briefing on Tuesday.

Guo noted that China commends the three countries' effort of resolving state border issues through peaceful consultation, saying that this approach echoes the trend of the times for peace and development and is conducive to further promoting regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

As the three countries' friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner, China stands ready to take this opportunity to work with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries in advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepening practical cooperation in various fields and delivering more benefit for the local people, the spokesperson said.

