U.S. reiterates ambition to 'get' Greenland despite Greenland's opposition

People's Daily Online) 15:33, April 14, 2025

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang.

Since taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to take over Greenland, even suggesting that the use of military force was not off the table.

Recently, U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited an American military base in Greenland, claiming that the U.S. must ensure its leadership role in the Arctic and that Greenland would be "a lot better" under America's "security umbrella."

Calling Vance's visit an act of "clear provocation," Greenland stressed that it has no desire to become part of the U.S.

Located in the northeast of North America, Greenland is the world's largest island. It is an autonomous territory under the Kingdom of Denmark and enjoys a high degree of autonomy, though Denmark retains control over its defense and foreign affairs.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)