Robots signal tangible benefits of cooperation

April 14, 2025 By Liu Kun, Tan Guoling (China Daily)

As economic ties between China and Vietnam continue to deepen, bilateral trade and investment are yielding tangible benefits for businesses on both sides, with significant potential for further expansion, business executives and experts said.

Suzhou AGV Robot Co is engaged in the R&D, production and sales of logistics robots, with more than 150 patents, providing products to meet diversified needs. The company has more than 600 commercial clients around the world.

The company is committed to providing one-stop smart logistics solutions for both indoor and outdoor environments, while actively expanding into Southeast Asian markets, including Vietnam, it said.

"Our company provides smart logistics solutions to Vietnamese clients, helping them achieve low-cost and high-value digital transformation through technological empowerment and localized adaptation," said Liu Shengming, CEO of Suzhou AGV Robot.

These solutions not only help Vietnamese enterprises enhance efficiency, reduce costs and improve management in production logistics, but also combine technological innovation with tailored local services, enabling them to swiftly respond to market changes, seize development opportunities and strengthen market competitiveness, said Liu.

"Logistics robots developed by our branch in Tianmen, Hubei province, can easily carry goods along routes planned in advance by artificial intelligence. This is widely used to save labor costs in factory workshops and logistics warehouses as an intelligent porter," Liu added.

Smart logistics solutions are poised to trigger a series of effects in Vietnam, lowering production costs and accelerating the country's transition from a global manufacturing hub to an emerging digital economy market, which will benefit regional economic integration, he said.

Looking ahead, he said the company will further expand its Southeast Asian operations, with plans to establish a production base in Vietnam, aiming to strengthen localized service networks and drive digital transformation.

As economic cooperation between China and Vietnam continues to evolve, companies like Suzhou AGV Robot are poised to play a vital role in strengthening industrial ties and promoting sustainable development across the region.

"Chinese enterprises investing in Vietnam gain broader market access and cost efficiencies while leveraging geographic proximity to expand Southeast Asian operations," said Wang Peng, a researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences.

For Vietnamese counterparts, they can grasp increased commercial opportunities that foster technological exchange, innovation and enhance competitiveness, Wang said.

For Vietnam's domestic industries, these collaborations accelerate industrial upgrading by introducing advanced technologies and managerial expertise, generating substantial employment opportunities, he added.

China and Vietnam have broad prospects for economic development, with bilateral trade and economic cooperation poised to seize growing opportunities amid evolving global economic dynamics and deepening regional integration.

In the digital economy sector, Wang said that China and Vietnam can strengthen coordination, facilitate the integration of cross-border e-commerce with traditional industries and collaborate on advancing AI.

In infrastructure development, the two nations hold extensive cooperation potential in the Belt and Road Initiative and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy.

These collaborative efforts will fuel economic growth in both countries, deepen regional partnerships, and promote economic integration across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region, he said.

