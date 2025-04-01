8th Digital China Summit to drive data economy, showcase tech

The State Council Information Office holds a press conference on the 8th Digital China Summit in Beijing, capital of China, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Xu)

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The 8th Digital China Summit will convene in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, from April 29 to 30, showcasing the nation's digital transformation achievements amid robust growth in the digital sector.

The summit aims to address bottlenecks in data utilization and realize market-oriented value creation, said Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration, at a State Council Information Office press conference on Monday.

China's digital industry generated 35 trillion yuan (about 4.9 trillion U.S. dollars) in business revenue in 2024, up 5.5 percent year on year, with total profit reaching 2.7 trillion yuan, a 3.5-percent increase, official data showed.

The summit will release a series of policy documents, including reports on digital China development and the national data resource survey, serving as strategic guidance for future digital development, Liu added.

More than 300 professional institutions are expected to participate in the event, with companies constituting over 75 percent of participants and private enterprises exceeding 50 percent, both figures an increase from previous editions, said Guo Ningning, Party chief of Fuzhou.

The event will feature over 100 activities centered on digital transformation, data element applications, technological breakthroughs and industrial cluster development.

A highlight of this year's summit will be the unprecedented display of cutting-edge technologies, with more than 65 percent of the products on display appearing for the first time. This will include smart robots, advanced drones, brain-like computing and multi-modal large language models, Guo noted.

Visitors will experience immersive digital scenarios, including interactive humanoid robot greeters, robot dog performances and digital cultural experiences in Fuzhou's historic and cultural city blocks like Sanfangqixiang, which literally means "three lanes and seven alleys," blending traditional culture with modern technology.

The digital economy has become a significant driver of China's economic growth, with core digital industries contributing approximately 10 percent of gross domestic product in 2024, while China's "lighthouse factories" now account for over 40 percent of the global total.

Lighthouse factories are plants recognized by the World Economic Forum for their leadership in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The National Data Administration will continue focusing on market-oriented reform of data elements, guiding pilot projects of digital China development in key regions, and promoting international cooperation to further advance digital economic development, Liu said.

