Report highlights China's role in international communication submarine cable construction, protection

Xinhua) 14:49, March 25, 2025

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese companies have emerged as key players in global submarine cable equipment manufacturing, construction, and maintenance after years of development, a report said on Tuesday.

Titled "Report on China's Participation in the Construction and Protection of International Communication Submarine Cables," the document was published by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

The involvement of Chinese enterprises has effectively reduced the cost of network access, ensured smooth global connectivity, and accelerated the growth of the digital economy, the report said.

In recent years, China has achieved significant breakthroughs in terms of submarine cable technology and actively participated in setting international standards in submarine cable sector. As a result, Chinese enterprises have become one of the most important technical forces driving the global development of submarine cables, the report notes.

As of the end of 2024, Chinese enterprises have invested in 17 in-service international submarine cable systems and are participating in several ongoing submarine cable projects, according to the report.

Among these, HMN Tech of China has emerged as one of the four major global contractors capable of delivering intercontinental submarine cable systems. The company has cumulatively delivered over 100,000 kilometers of submarine cable systems worldwide, with its operations spanning more than 70 countries and regions, the report reads.

Citing a previous report by the International Cable Protection Committee, the document highlights that approximately 200 submarine cable failures occur globally each year, with more than 80 percent caused by anchoring, fishing, and unknown human activities.

To address these challenges, the Chinese government and enterprises have prioritized the safe operation of international submarine cables. They have implemented various measures to minimize damage caused by fishing, shipping and other activities, and to accelerate the repair of submarine cable failures, ensuring uninterrupted international communication, as highlighted in the report.

The report also underscores the Chinese government's commitment to regulating submarine cable projects and protecting submarine cables in accordance with laws and regulations. Efforts have been made to establish and improve the legal framework in this area.

Data security is another key focus for Chinese stakeholders. Through the adoption of encryption technologies, enhanced detection systems, and improved physical protection measures, the security of data transmitted via submarine cables is effectively safeguarded, the report states.

Chinese submarine cable manufacturers and system integrators are committed to developing neutral and open submarine cable communication solutions. The report clarifies that these enterprises do not possess or develop technologies for submarine cable network surveillance, nor will they pursue such technologies in the future.

It is highlighted in the conclusion that the Chinese government and enterprises remain dedicated to collaborating with the international community to build a shared future in cyberspace and contributing to the development and progress of human society.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)