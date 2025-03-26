Commentary: China constructs, protects submarine cable system in inclusive internet quest

File photo shows workers towing a section of the submarine cable to the terminal station at Dapengshan Island in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese companies have become an up-and-coming major builder of global submarine cable systems, providing new and reliable options for countries to enhance connectivity and share dividends provided by the internet.

International communication submarine cables carry approximately 99 percent of international data traffic. The global public infrastructure is crucial for countries' participation in global economic and social activities in an era of digital economy.

Over the past few decades, Chinese enterprises have made notable progress in developing and providing undersea cables and related services, while also participating in the formulation of relevant standards. China is now an active developer and trusted partner in the global submarine cable industry.

To date, Chinese enterprises have laid a cumulative length of over 70,000 km of submarine cables, according to a report on China's participation in the construction and protection of international communication submarine cables, published Tuesday by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

China's role in the building and maintenance of undersea cables significantly enhances global access to fast, convenient and affordable internet. However, infected by a "China threat" mindset, some Western countries have been viciously smearing China in the submarine cable sector, citing risks such as "surveillance" without any concrete proof to back up their claims.

Such allegations are no more than repeated chapters in a playbook intended to suppress China's submarine cable industry and contain the country's development, as seen in other such containment chapters aimed at the likes of 5G technology and drones. Whenever they achieve technological advancements in critical sectors, Chinese enterprises are likely to be targeted by certain Western countries, which conjure up all kinds of fabrications in determined bids to maintain their monopoly.

In fact, Chinese enterprises have maintained a good record in terms of network security. Chinese submarine cable manufacturers adhere to the development of neutral and open submarine cable communication technology solutions.

For instance, during the manufacturing, factory acceptance and installation of submarine cables, Chinese companies operate under the strict supervision of cable owners and audits of industry consultants hired by them. After the completion and acceptance of a project, Chinese companies will hand over the relevant equipment and network management systems to the operator for management and operation. And based on the Open Cable Solution, cable owners can flexibly choose terminal transmission equipment from different countries and suppliers. It means that Chinese enterprises will not be able to touch any data transmitted via submarine cables at any point.

China attaches great importance to the safe operation of international submarine cables, adopting various measures to reduce damage to submarine cables caused by activities such as fishing and shipping, thereby aiming to ensure smooth international communication. According to a report issued by the International Cable Protection Committee, there are roughly 200 submarine cable failures globally each year -- with more than 80 percent of these incidents caused by anchoring, fishing and unknown human activities.

The growing protectionism of some Western countries in the submarine cable sector, under the guise of protecting security or resilience, is severely disrupting fair market competition and industry norms. An exclusive approach would pose a genuine threat to the development of sustainable, secure, and accessible communication infrastructure for all countries.

With the rapid development of the digital economy, the increasingly frequent exchange activities among countries simply cannot do without an extensively interconnected international submarine cable network. Countries and companies should strengthen cooperation in submarine cable construction and protection, so as to ensure quality services for all.

Chinese submarine cable companies are committed to providing open, safe and reliable products and services in this critical sector, independently or in collaboration with international partners. This is the reality of Chinese involvement, despite malicious attempts by some to paint an ugly and false picture of China's role in the undersea cable industry.

