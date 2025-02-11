Chinese Tencent Cloud launches Middle East cloud region in Saudi Arabia

February 11, 2025

RIYADH, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Tencent Cloud Company has launched its first Middle East Cloud Region in Saudi Arabia, featuring two availability zones with full redundancy, advanced cloud services, and AI capabilities.

In a statement on Sunday, the company revealed that the new availability zones, expected to be operational in 2025, will integrate Saudi Arabia into Tencent Cloud's global network of over 50 availability zones across 21 regions. It will enable the delivery of an expanded suite of cutting-edge Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions, including advanced analytics, AI, digital media innovations, superapp technologies, and more.

Hu Dan, vice president of Tencent Cloud International for the Middle East and North Africa, hailed the new Cloud Region as a milestone in Tencent Cloud's Middle East growth story.

He said the new Cloud Region will strengthn Saudi Arabia's digital transformation efforts across key sectors, including digital media and streaming, video gaming, esports, e-commerce, tourism, financial services, telecommunications, and more.

For his part, Mohammed Alrobayan, deputy minister for technology at Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia, said, "Tencent Cloud's decision to launch its first cloud region in Saudi Arabia represents a significant milestone for digital transformation in the Middle East."

"This new cloud region will enhance the Kingdom's digital infrastructure and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies. It also reflects confidence in Saudi Arabia's ambition to become a global hub for digital solutions and smart technology, fostering an economy driven by innovation and knowledge," he added.

