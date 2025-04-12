Chinese, Zambian enterprises seek closer cooperation at business forum

Xinhua) 11:02, April 12, 2025

LUSAKA, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia(CCCZ) held a business forum on Thursday in Lusaka, Zambia's capital, to explore how Chinese enterprises could collaborate with Zambian enterprises for a win-win benefit.

First Secretary at the Chinese Embassy Liu Xiaomei said that it is important for Chinese enterprises to enhance and strengthen their cooperation with the Zambian government and industry organizations to achieve high-quality development.

"At present, China-Zambia relations have reached their historical best. I believe that the CCCZ and the Chinese Mining Enterprises Association of Zambia will lead their members with the support of the Zambia government departments to seize opportunities and work together to achieve greater development and cooperatively advance comprehensive partnerships," Liu added.

Crusivia Hichikumba, permanent secretary for investment and industrialization in Zambia's Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, said the government values investment as a platform to promote economic growth, create jobs, and increase revenue for both government and individuals.

According to Hichikumba, Chinese investment has made significant contributions to the performance of the Zambian economy.

He said that the Zambian government is working with the private sector, such as the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia, in organizing trade and investment forums where Chinese and Zambian enterprises could come together to network, share ideas and explore opportunities for collaboration.

