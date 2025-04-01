China, Zambia ink macadamia nut export deal

CHILANGA, Zambia, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China and Zambia on Monday signed an agreement on the export of macadamia nuts to the Asian country.

The signing ceremony was attended by Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy Wang Sheng and Zambian Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri.

In his remarks, Wang said the signing of the agreement signifies a major step in opening up the Chinese market to Zambian nuts, which will greatly benefit local farmers in the foreseeable future.

According to him, in addition to this protocol and previous agreements on the export of blueberries from Zambia to China, negotiations are also underway for the export of other agricultural products, such as dry paprika and avocados.

"I am sure that before long, more high-quality agricultural products from this country will find their way to the Chinese market," he said.

The agreement is an important outcome of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in Beijing in September last year when China announced its commitment to granting all least developed countries, including Zambia, with which it has diplomatic relations, zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent of tariff lines.

According to him, as the world's second-largest economy with a population of 1.4 billion, China offers a huge market for any country.

For his part, the Zambian minister thanked China for providing Zambia with an open and expansive market for its nut exports.

He said the move would help Zambia diversify its agricultural production and improve the quality of its products, as China maintains strict standards for agricultural imports.

The signing of the agreement reflected Zambia's commitment to promoting trade and investment, as well as the strategic partnership with China, he added.

