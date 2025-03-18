Chinese enterprises donate relief supplies to Zambian flood victims

Xinhua) 13:13, March 18, 2025

LUSAKA, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese enterprises operating in Zambia on Monday donated supplies to support victims of the floods that have affected the country during the 2024/2025 rainy season.

Among the donated items were food supplies such as maize meal, rice, sugar and cooking oil, while non-food items included disinfectants, blankets, mattresses, protective gear and other essentials, valued at about 1.2 million Zambian kwacha (about 42,000 U.S. dollars).

The companies also handed over a cash donation of about 200,000 kwacha (about 7,000 dollars).

Zambian Vice President Mutale Nalumango, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia Wang Sheng, and officials from the Zambia Chinese Association attended the handover ceremony held at the offices of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit in Lusaka, the country's capital.

In his remarks, Wang said China shares the pain of the flood victims, which prompted the decision to provide relief support, and China stands ready to offer further humanitarian assistance within its capacity.

"With similar flood challenges at home, we in China deeply empathize with the pain and loss suffered by the Zambian people. We are taking action and stand ready to provide more humanitarian assistance within our capacity in a timely manner," he said.

He noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 60 years ago, the two countries have stood by each other and offered support in times of need.

During the COVID-19 and cholera outbreaks, China was among the first countries to assist Zambia in combating the diseases, Wang said, adding that this support reflected the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership announced by the two heads of state and China's commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

He said the donation exemplified the commitment of the Chinese community and businesses in Zambia to fulfilling their social responsibilities, which have always been among their core values.

For her part, Nalumango commended China for its support, saying it would significantly ease the suffering of the victims.

The support is a testament to the cordial relations that have existed between the two countries for the past 60 years, she said.

According to the vice president, the floods have claimed four lives, displaced many people, particularly in Lusaka, and impacted other parts of the country.

Zhang Jian, president of the Zambia Chinese Association, said the donation is part of ongoing efforts by Chinese enterprises to bring hope to those in need in the affected areas and demonstrated the genuine care and compassion of the overseas Chinese community.

The Chinese community in Zambia would continue to fulfill its responsibilities through concrete actions, he said, adding that every donated item reflected their deep concern for the affected people.

