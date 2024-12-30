Chinese enterprises urged to contribute to Zambia's development

Xinhua) 09:23, December 30, 2024

LUSAKA, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese enterprises in Zambia should take a leading role in driving the country's innovation and aligning with global technological and industrial transformation, the Chinese ambassador to Zambia has said.

"I urge Chinese businesses to seize emerging opportunities in Zambia in sectors such as solar power, green mining, information and communication technology, and electric vehicles, while expanding collaboration in green development and the digital economy," Ambassador Han Jing said on Friday night during the annual conference and business forum organized by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia.

The event included the awarding of certificates to Chinese enterprises in recognition of their contributions in various areas, including outstanding corporate social responsibility and employment advancement.

The ambassador commended the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia for its pivotal role in promoting trade and investment cooperation between the two nations.

Zambian Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga praised Chinese enterprises for investing in value addition to the country's raw materials.

"Our government is focused on promoting value addition to raw materials, and we are pleased that Chinese enterprises have already begun investing in this area," Mulenga said.

He noted that two Chinese companies have established factories in Zambia to produce electric cables from locally sourced copper.

"Zambia is learning lessons from China, which has made significant efforts to promote value addition to raw materials as a strategy for economic growth," Mulenga added. "We are grateful that Chinese firms have responded to our call for investment in value addition."

