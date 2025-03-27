Interview: Zambia to learn from China's experience in recycling industry -- environment minister

LUSAKA, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Zambia can learn from China's experience in developing infrastructure to support the recycling industry that will help creat hundreds of jobs in the southern African country, a senior government official has said.

China's recycling industry has grown significantly over the years, especially its efficient waste management systems, Mike Mposha, Zambia's minister of green economy and environment, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

He suggested that Zambia can learn from China's experience in managing wastes, including waste sorting, collection and transportation.

"Zambia can learn from the Chinese in developing a circular economy and promote sustainable consumption and production patterns," Mposha added.

China has encouraged private sector to invest in the recycling industry and set up training programs on recycling industry, from which Zambia can learn, he said.

"By learning from China's experience, Zambia can develop a more effective recycling industry that promotes sustainable waste management, creates jobs and stimulates economic growth," he said.

He also called on Zambian investors to consider partnering with Chinese investors in the recycling industry.

Some successful Chinese recycling models that Zambia can learn from include waste-to-energy plants, recycling parks and urban mining, he added.

Mposha commissioned the construction works of a waste recycling factory by a local firm in northwestern Zambia, which he described as a significant milestone in Zambia's journey towards a green economy.

Mposha said the project is crucial for job creation, green growth and private sector participation.

"Waste accumulation is a serious environmental threat, affecting public health and biodiversity in Zambia," he added.

