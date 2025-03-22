China, Zambia sign economic, technical cooperation agreement

Xinhua) 12:25, March 22, 2025

LUSAKA, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China and Zambia signed an agreement on Friday for economic and technical cooperation, marking another step in strengthening the longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy Wang Sheng and Zambian Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane.

The agreement outlines the framework under which new China-aided projects will be implemented in the future.

In his remarks, Wang said the agreement is another example of the strong cooperation between the two governments.

He said both governments have identified priority projects, including the construction of three additional milling plants to enhance food security in Zambia, with work set to begin this year. China has already built three such plants in the country.

Wang also announced that a team of experts would soon arrive in Zambia to conduct a feasibility study on establishing 300 small solar-powered piped water systems to help alleviate water shortages. Moreover, a program for the supply of HIV testing kits and medication would be implemented to support public health services in Zambia.

"For a long time, China has adhered to an approach that emphasizes sincerity, real results, amity and good faith with Africa. We understand the importance of honoring commitments, and all pledges will be fulfilled," he said.

He said negotiations on revitalizing the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) railway line were progressing, with major breakthroughs expected in the coming weeks.

According to Wang, China has been a steadfast friend to Zambia since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1964, providing support for various infrastructure projects over the years.

While expressing appreciation for China's unwavering support and solidarity with Zambia over the years, Musokotwane said the signing of the agreement underscored both countries' commitment to fostering economic growth and technical advancement.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)