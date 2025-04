In pics: Stage 5 at 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race

Xinhua) 10:39, April 12, 2025

Cyclists sprint during Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Karl Patrick Lauk of Quick Pro Team cools himself down during Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Alexander Salby (C) of Li Ning Star celebrates winning Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Andrea Pietrobon (R) of Team Polti VisitMalta and Liam Walsh of CCACHE X Bodywrap compete during Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Alexander Salby of Li Ning Star celebrates during the awarding ceremony after Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Alexander Salby of Li Ning Star celebrates winning Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Alexander Salby of Li Ning Star celebrates winning Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Xabier Berasategi Garmendia (C) of EUSKALTEL-EUSKADI celebrates in the green jersey during the awarding ceremony after Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Kyrylo Tsarenko (Front L) of Solution Tech Vini Fantini signs autographs for supporters after Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Vadim Pronskiy (C) of Terengganu Cycling Team celebrates in the blue jersey during the awarding ceremony after Stage 5 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Dongfang to Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

