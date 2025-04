We Are China

Caoxian County in E China develops complete Hanfu industrial chain

Xinhua) 10:36, April 12, 2025

Models present Hanfu on the stage during a Hanfu launch event in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025.

Caoxian County has developed a complete Hanfu industrial chain in recent years. At present, there are more than 2,700 Hanfu-related enterprises in the county. The total sales of Hanfu in Caoxian exceeded 12 billion yuan (about 1.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member introduces Hanfu to a customer at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member promotes Hanfu via livestreaming at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Two women try Hanfu at a Hanfu experience store in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An Italian guest tries Hanfu at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Models present Hanfu on the stage during a Hanfu launch event in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A Russian guest (L) tries Hanfu at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A model presents Hanfu on the stage during a Hanfu launch event in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member introduces Mamianqun, or horse-face skirt, a long, pleated traditional Chinese skirt, to visitors at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A Russian guest takes photos of Hanfu at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Models present Hanfu on the stage during a Hanfu launch event in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Models present Hanfu on the stage during a Hanfu launch event in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Staff members promote Hanfu via livestreaming at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A model presents Hanfu on the stage during a Hanfu launch event in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A model presents Hanfu on the stage during a Hanfu launch event in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member works at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member packs Hanfu at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

