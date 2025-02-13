Home>>
China Everything Vlog | Bringing magic to Manchester: Chinese New Year parade experience
(People's Daily App) 14:02, February 13, 2025
Lion dances? Delicious food? Hanfu showcase? What does Chinese New Year in Manchester look like? Join Shirley, a Chinese student at the University of Manchester, and experience the vibrant Chinese New Year parade in Manchester with her!
(Produced by Cheng Menlixue, Cai Shoujun, Lin Rui and Zhu Yingqi )
