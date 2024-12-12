Exhibition on traditional Chinese Hanfu held in Kuala Lumpur
A model presents traditional Chinese Hanfu attire during the opening ceremony of an exhibition titled "Timeless Patterns: Exploring Traditional Chinese Hanfu & Art in the Modern Era" held at the Asian Art Museum of Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2024. The exhibition features representative Hanfu from various historical periods spanning from the Qin Dynasty to the Ming Dynasty, showcasing rich aesthetic and cultural connotations. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Visitors view Chinese Hanfu attire during an exhibition titled "Timeless Patterns: Exploring Traditional Chinese Hanfu & Art in the Modern Era" held at the Asian Art Museum of Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2024. The exhibition features representative Hanfu from various historical periods spanning from the Qin Dynasty to the Ming Dynasty, showcasing rich aesthetic and cultural connotations. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Visitors view traditional Chinese Hanfu attire during an exhibition titled "Timeless Patterns: Exploring Traditional Chinese Hanfu & Art in the Modern Era" held at the Asian Art Museum of Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2024. The exhibition features representative Hanfu from various historical periods spanning from the Qin Dynasty to the Ming Dynasty, showcasing rich aesthetic and cultural connotations. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Gen Z's love of traditional Chinese costumes shows their cultural confidence
- Hanfu display event held in London to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival
- Neo-Chinese designs boost Hanfu sales in summer
- Asia Album: When Chinese Hanfu meets Malacca, Malaysia
- E-commerce, returnees fuel Caoxian's thriving Hanfu industry
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.