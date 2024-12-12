Exhibition on traditional Chinese Hanfu held in Kuala Lumpur

Xinhua) 13:16, December 12, 2024

A model presents traditional Chinese Hanfu attire during the opening ceremony of an exhibition titled "Timeless Patterns: Exploring Traditional Chinese Hanfu & Art in the Modern Era" held at the Asian Art Museum of Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2024. The exhibition features representative Hanfu from various historical periods spanning from the Qin Dynasty to the Ming Dynasty, showcasing rich aesthetic and cultural connotations. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Visitors view Chinese Hanfu attire during an exhibition titled "Timeless Patterns: Exploring Traditional Chinese Hanfu & Art in the Modern Era" held at the Asian Art Museum of Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2024. The exhibition features representative Hanfu from various historical periods spanning from the Qin Dynasty to the Ming Dynasty, showcasing rich aesthetic and cultural connotations. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Visitors view traditional Chinese Hanfu attire during an exhibition titled "Timeless Patterns: Exploring Traditional Chinese Hanfu & Art in the Modern Era" held at the Asian Art Museum of Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2024. The exhibition features representative Hanfu from various historical periods spanning from the Qin Dynasty to the Ming Dynasty, showcasing rich aesthetic and cultural connotations. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

