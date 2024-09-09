Home>>
Hanfu display event held in London to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival
(Xinhua) 11:25, September 09, 2024
People visit market stalls during a Hanfu display event held to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in London, Britain, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua)
Hanfu enthusiasts attend a Hanfu display event held to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in London, Britain, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua)
Hanfu enthusiasts attend a Hanfu display event held to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in London, Britain, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.