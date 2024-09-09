We Are China

Hanfu display event held in London to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival

Xinhua) 11:25, September 09, 2024

People visit market stalls during a Hanfu display event held to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in London, Britain, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua)

Hanfu enthusiasts attend a Hanfu display event held to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in London, Britain, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua)

Hanfu enthusiasts attend a Hanfu display event held to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in London, Britain, Sept. 8, 2024. (Xinhua)

