Luoyang in C China's Henan thrives on Hanfu industry

It took Li Xinmin, a stay-at-home mother, only 10 days to transform from having no source of income to earning more than 1,000 yuan ($140) a day.

Before this, Li participated in a makeup training session in the local area.

"During the training, we spent eight hours a day learning, with strict rules against using our cellphones. Once the training was completed, those who met the qualifications were immediately offered positions at Hanfu shops that were urgently seeking staff," Li said.

In the past year, 2,899 people received makeup training in the old city area of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, where Li lives.

Within a year, the city conducted 51 training sessions, which led to all trainees being employed. The city saw a significant surge of 12,000 professionals in the Hanfu makeup, photography, and related industries within a year.

The surge in popularity of these emerging professions has been attributed to the thriving burgeoning industries. Hanfu, the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group, has gained significant traction on social media platforms in recent years.

Capitalizing on this trend, Luoyang has nurtured and developed a comprehensive industry chain encompassing design, manufacturing, rental, sales, makeup, and photography services. Since over 1,200 Hanfu experience stores have been established, more than 30,000 job opportunities have been created in supporting industries such as B&B hotels, catering, and transportation.

Li Xinmin, a Hanfu makeup artist, applies makeup on a customer. (People's Daily Online/Wang Pei)

Lyu Yanqiang owns the Hanfu store where Li works. In 2022, Lyu, a foreign trade worker in Beijing, was surprised by news from his parents in Henan. They expressed their intention to open a Hanfu store in Luoyang. Initially, Lyu opposed the idea, considering Hanfu was primarily for young girls and not suitable for people of their age.

To Lyu's surprise, his wife, who was working in Luoyang, embraced the idea. "I have been working as a makeup artist at a Hanfu store in my free time, and I can assure you that this business will thrive!" With mixed feelings, Lyu opened a store.

During the Spring Festival that year, the store enjoyed a significant surge in customers and became exceptionally busy. Lyu took an early leave from work to return home and assist in the operations.

After spending a month at home, Lyu discovered that the revenue generated from the Hanfu business surpassed his annual salary in Beijing.

He resigned from his job and took over the Hanfu business. The first step was to expand and open a new store, which only took three days. Obtaining a business license was a swift process, taking just half an hour, and the government provided makeup artists for the venture.

"When we opened, we didn't even have time to change the storefront sign. It still had the old sign from the auto repair shop," Lyu recalled.

The new store is over five times the size of the old one, measures 245 square meters and has 26 dressing tables. On the first day of the trial operation, the store earned close to 10,000 yuan.

In the evening, the ancient city of Luoyi, a tourist attraction in Luoyang, comes alive with long lines of tourists dressed in Hanfu, eager for photo opportunities. (People's Daily Online/Wang Pei)

Hanfu has become a symbol of cultural tourism in Luoyang, and has attracted visitors to experience the city's charm.

Hanfu served as the catalyst for Zhou Ying's journey from Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, to Luoyang. Prior to her arrival, she had booked a hotel that offered complimentary Hanfu rentals.

For two consecutive days, she immersed herself in the essence of Luoyang, and explored different scenic areas while adorned in traditional attire.

Zhou said, "The combination of Hanfu and the ambiance of Luoyang was truly enchanting. Wearing modern clothing in this ancient city would feel out of place."

Zhou was impressed by the exceptional treatment provided to visitors in Luoyang.

The city ensured convenience and comfort by offering early-morning public transportation and subway services. Government courtyards provided free parking, and scenic spots delighted Hanfu-wearing visitors with small gifts.

"Every detail was meticulously attended to, leaving me with a profound affection for Luoyang," said Zhou.

The most genuine display of hospitality came in the form of affordable attractions.

Zhou was pleasantly surprised to discover that the Luoyi ancient city, a popular tourist destination in Luoyang, was free of charge.

Initially, there were plans to charge entrance fees at the Luoyi ancient city for revenue generation. However, the local government opted to attract a larger number of tourists instead. They also maintained strict control over the development of the ancient city to provide visitors with an immersive experience.

A designer from a Hanfu research institute in Luoyang works on a design to be displayed at the China Fashion Week A/W 2024 in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo/Zhang Wenqi)

Luoyang, as an ancient capital, has vigorously nurtured the growth of the "Hanfu economy." This has led to the establishment of a comprehensive industry chain encompassing Hanfu fashion, styling, photography, and themed experiences. These initiatives have greatly enhanced the experience of tourists.

