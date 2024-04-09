Home>>
Adorable kids experience Hanfu fashion in C China's Luoyang
(People's Daily Online) 13:43, April 09, 2024
In Luoyi Ancient Town in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, groups of children dressed in traditional Chinese attire have become a common sight, adding a charming touch to the historic surroundings.
As a must-visit destination for traditional clothing enthusiasts, the town has attracted tourists from far and wide to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of ancient China, as if they have stepped back in time to the Sui and Tang dynasties ((581-907).
