China to strengthen employment services for ex-service personnel

Xinhua) 10:27, April 12, 2025

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have launched a nationwide campaign focusing on employment services for ex-service personnel this year.

Scheduled to run from April to November, the campaign was announced through a circular jointly issued by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and three other authorities.

Veteran affairs departments across the country should establish up-to-date data comparison mechanisms in coordination with local human resources and social security as well as tax authorities, in order to maintain dynamic oversight of the employment situation of ex-service personnel, according to the circular.

It called for a combination of online and offline channels to intensively carry out various recruitment activities, with the aim of providing suitable employment opportunities for retired military personnel.

The circular highlighted the role of private businesses in the employment of ex-service personnel, while calling for targeted recruitment campaigns within state-owned enterprises.

Efforts should also be made to align with the development of artificial intelligence in skills training, and guide ex-service personnel toward employment in areas such as algorithm design, data processing and engineering applications, according to the circular.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)