Job fair held for people with disabilities in Tianjin
A job seeker with disabilities learns about recruitment information during a job fair in north China's Tianjin, March 26, 2025. A job fair was held for people with disabilities who graduated from higher education in Tianjin on Wednesday, providing over 100 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A recruiter communicates with a job seeker in sign language during a job fair in north China's Tianjin, March 26, 2025. A job fair was held for people with disabilities who graduated from higher education in Tianjin on Wednesday, providing over 100 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A job seeker with disabilities (L) talks with a recruiter during a job fair in north China's Tianjin, March 26, 2025. A job fair was held for people with disabilities who graduated from higher education in Tianjin on Wednesday, providing over 100 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A lesson on job interview for graduated people with disabilities is held during a job fair in north China's Tianjin, March 26, 2025. A job fair was held for people with disabilities who graduated from higher education in Tianjin on Wednesday, providing over 100 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photos
