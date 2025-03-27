Job fair held for people with disabilities in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:44, March 27, 2025

A job seeker with disabilities learns about recruitment information during a job fair in north China's Tianjin, March 26, 2025. A job fair was held for people with disabilities who graduated from higher education in Tianjin on Wednesday, providing over 100 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A recruiter communicates with a job seeker in sign language during a job fair in north China's Tianjin, March 26, 2025.

A job seeker with disabilities (L) talks with a recruiter during a job fair in north China's Tianjin, March 26, 2025.

A lesson on job interview for graduated people with disabilities is held during a job fair in north China's Tianjin, March 26, 2025.

