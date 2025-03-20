Bridging skills gap, China equips college grads for evolving job market

A recruiter (C) introduces job requirements at a recruitment fair in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China is acting to better equip its college graduates with practical skills needed in the constantly evolving and highly competitive job market.

The central government last week rolled out a plan to enhance college students' abilities to secure jobs in areas with critical talent demand by establishing 1,000 skills-bridging "microprograms" and 1,000 vocational training courses nationwide.

The "Double Thousand" plan, issued by the Ministry of Education (MOE), is primarily designed for undergraduate, junior college and vocational high school students, targeting talent development in future industries and strategic emerging sectors like the digital, green and low-altitude economies.

Focusing on trending economic fields, "microprograms" are short and interdisciplinary curricula. The courses vary from quantum science to metallurgy big data technology, based on academic strength of individual universities.

A senior official with the MOE said the initiative seeks to help students address gaps in their knowledge and skills, thereby, making them more employable.

The move came ahead of this year's graduation season and following the adoption of the government work report by the annual legislative session earlier this month, which highlighted the importance of employment.

Official data shows a record number -- 12.22 million college graduates are expected to enter the job market in 2025. The government work report pledged to expand employment and business start-up channels for students and other young people.

In the general picture, China has set a target for a surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent in 2025 and aims to create over 12 million new urban jobs.

"The program is a valuable supplement for students in relevant disciplines. It can enrich their knowledge and enhance their skills, thereby, boosting their employment prospects," said Chu Zhaohui, a researcher at the China National Academy of Educational Sciences.

In recent years, Chinese universities have begun to offer students the opportunity to expand their interdisciplinary knowledge and enhance practical engineering through micro-credentials based on their primary field of study, interests and career development needs.

Among them, Shanghai University of Electric Power launched a specialized program in 2023 to train interdisciplinary professionals on new energy vehicles. The university partnered with U.S. automaker Tesla to build a center focused on new energy manufacturing and education integration.

Yang Ning, a professor in charge of manufacturing and education integration at the university, said both university professors and engineers from Tesla and other automakers were invited to give lectures to students enrolled in the micro-major. "The students also have the chance to operate machines and visit the Tesla mega factory in Shanghai," Yang added.

In addition to improving students' skills and competitiveness, the MOE has also instructed local authorities and universities to gather project proposals focused on the application of AI from enterprises and industry associations, aiming to help universities better align their talent development and employment services with new talent demands.

The MOE promised to establish dedicated sections on national education platforms this year to gradually release the 1,000 micro-majors and 1,000 vocational training courses, as well as develop a number of career training centers for university students.

Yun Donglai, an official with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, stressed a dual focus on job development and policy incentives, alongside capacity building and service optimization to better support employment and career development.

"We will assist small, medium, and micro-sized enterprises in absorbing more employees, stabilize public sector positions, and continuously organize job recruitment events," Yun added.

