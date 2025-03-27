AI-powered job fair held in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
Students learn about employment information at a job fair held at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2025. Featuring AI technologies such as career counseling, resume polishing and interview, an AI-powered job fair with the participation of 620 companies was held at Harbin Institute of Technology on Wednesday, providing over 42,000 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A student writes her resume using AI technology on a mobile phone at a job fair held at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2025. Featuring AI technologies such as career counseling, resume polishing and interview, an AI-powered job fair with the participation of 620 companies was held at Harbin Institute of Technology on Wednesday, providing over 42,000 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A student learns about AI interview at a job fair held at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2025. Featuring AI technologies such as career counseling, resume polishing and interview, an AI-powered job fair with the participation of 620 companies was held at Harbin Institute of Technology on Wednesday, providing over 42,000 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Students learn about employment information at a job fair held at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2025. Featuring AI technologies such as career counseling, resume polishing and interview, an AI-powered job fair with the participation of 620 companies was held at Harbin Institute of Technology on Wednesday, providing over 42,000 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Students learn about employment information at a job fair held at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2025. Featuring AI technologies such as career counseling, resume polishing and interview, an AI-powered job fair with the participation of 620 companies was held at Harbin Institute of Technology on Wednesday, providing over 42,000 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A student learns about employment information from a company representative at a job fair held at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2025. Featuring AI technologies such as career counseling, resume polishing and interview, an AI-powered job fair with the participation of 620 companies was held at Harbin Institute of Technology on Wednesday, providing over 42,000 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Students learn about employment information at a job fair held at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2025. Featuring AI technologies such as career counseling, resume polishing and interview, an AI-powered job fair with the participation of 620 companies was held at Harbin Institute of Technology on Wednesday, providing over 42,000 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A student learns about employment information at a job fair held at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2025. Featuring AI technologies such as career counseling, resume polishing and interview, an AI-powered job fair with the participation of 620 companies was held at Harbin Institute of Technology on Wednesday, providing over 42,000 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A student learns about employment information at a job fair held at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2025. Featuring AI technologies such as career counseling, resume polishing and interview, an AI-powered job fair with the participation of 620 companies was held at Harbin Institute of Technology on Wednesday, providing over 42,000 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Students learn about employment information at a job fair held at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2025. Featuring AI technologies such as career counseling, resume polishing and interview, an AI-powered job fair with the participation of 620 companies was held at Harbin Institute of Technology on Wednesday, providing over 42,000 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Students learn about employment information at a job fair held at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2025. Featuring AI technologies such as career counseling, resume polishing and interview, an AI-powered job fair with the participation of 620 companies was held at Harbin Institute of Technology on Wednesday, providing over 42,000 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Students learn about employment information at a job fair held at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2025. Featuring AI technologies such as career counseling, resume polishing and interview, an AI-powered job fair with the participation of 620 companies was held at Harbin Institute of Technology on Wednesday, providing over 42,000 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bridging skills gap, China equips college grads for evolving job market
- China to allocate 66.74b yuan in employment subsidies in 2025
- China maintains stable employment despite seasonal fluctuation
- Guangdong holds high-tech focused job fair as emerging industries fuel job growth
- China's employment sees good start this year: official
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.