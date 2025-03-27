AI-powered job fair held in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:45, March 27, 2025

Students learn about employment information at a job fair held at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2025. Featuring AI technologies such as career counseling, resume polishing and interview, an AI-powered job fair with the participation of 620 companies was held at Harbin Institute of Technology on Wednesday, providing over 42,000 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A student learns about employment information from a company representative at a job fair held at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 26, 2025. Featuring AI technologies such as career counseling, resume polishing and interview, an AI-powered job fair with the participation of 620 companies was held at Harbin Institute of Technology on Wednesday, providing over 42,000 positions to job seekers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

