Chinese vice premier stresses boosting employment, entrepreneurship for college graduates

Xinhua) 08:31, April 03, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses a teleconference on employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for college graduates and young people in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Wednesday called for efforts to increase employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for college graduates and young people in a bid to keep the country's youth employment at a stable level.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a teleconference on the matter.

Ding urged authorities to treat youth employment as a top priority, calling it a crucial matter that affects millions of households.

All-out efforts should be made to increase high-quality job opportunities by tapping into key fields and industries, while fostering new employment growth points through industrial upgrades, Ding said.

The vice premier called for outlining more favorable policies to support graduates who are willing to start up businesses.

Ding also called for improved career services for graduates, and greater support for struggling jobseekers to ease their transition from campus to workplace.

