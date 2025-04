We Are China

Spring farming in full swing across China

Xinhua) 16:07, April 10, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2025 shows farmers mulching at a field in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Farmers irrigate crops at a field in Tancheng County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo by Chen Xukai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 7, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Xu Changyin/Xinhua)

A man drives an agricultural machine to plant rice at a field in Yueqing, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo by Cai Kuanyuan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2025 shows a sprinkler irrigating crops at a field in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Liu Yunjie/Xinhua)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

People drive spraying machines at a field in Shuangliu District, Chengdu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 9, 2025. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)

