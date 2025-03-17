Modern technologies used during spring ploughing across China

Xinhua) 09:14, March 17, 2025

A farmer adjusts an unmanned ploughing machine at an agricultural machine cooperative in Dongxinzhuang Town, Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province, March 14, 2025. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Workers lay smart underground water-saving drainage system at a farm in Huanghua City, north China's Hebei Province, March 12, 2025. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)

A farmer operates a drone to spray pesticide in a field in Zhaozhuangzi Village, Cangzhou City of north China's Hebei Province, March 14, 2025. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Zhou Yang/Xinhua)

A worker checks the growth of paddy rice seedlings at a smart seedling cultivation factory in Dongheng Village, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2025. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

An irrigation machine conducts water-saving irrigation at a cooperative in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, March 14, 2025. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

Agricultural technicians use smart irrigation system to irrigate red peppers at a modern agriculture park in Erdong Village, Dazhou City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 14, 2025. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)

Farmers operate a drone to fertilize a wheat field in Hezhuang Village, Jurong City of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 14, 2025. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)

A farmer checks a drip irrigation device at a vegetable planting base in Tancheng County, Linyi County of east China's Shandong Province, March 13, 2025. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

A fully automatic smart production line for making seedling cultivation plates is seen at an eco-agriculture company in Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2025. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Bao Kangxuan/Xinhua)

Technicians analyze the growth of crops with a satellite remote sensing system to make field management plan at a technology company at Tianfu New Area in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 13, 2025. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Weng Guangjian/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows a potato seeding machine loaded with Beidou navigation system working in a field in Liuwang Town, Qingdao City of east China's Shandong Province. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)

A farmer works at a fully automatic smart seedling cultivation factory in Zhanglou Village, Xinyang City of central China's Henan Province, March 13, 2025. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Xie Wanbo/Xinhua)

A farm machine loaded with Beidou navigation system works in a wheat field in Cuilou Village, Xiayi County of central China's Henan Province, March 12, 2025. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Wang Gaochao/Xinhua)

Drones work over a wheat field of an agricultural cooperative in Xiayi County, central China's Henan Province, March 13, 2025. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Miao Yucai/Xinhua)

A worker arranges seedlings at a cultivation center of an agricultural research institute in Wenxian County, Jiaozuo City of central China's Henan Province, March 14, 2025. Various modern technologies are being used during the spring ploughing farm work across the country. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

