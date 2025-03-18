Farmers busy harvesting tea leaves in Suzhou, E China

Xinhua) 08:56, March 18, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden of an agricultural demonstration park in Wuzhong District, Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Harvest season for Biluochun, one of the top tea varieties in China and the speciality of Suzhou, has recently arrived. Farmers in Wuzhong District of Suzhou are busy harvesting tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A farmer shows newly-picked tea leaves at a tea garden of an agricultural demonstration park in Wuzhong District, Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 17, 2025.

A farmer selects tea leaves at a tea garden of an agricultural demonstration park in Wuzhong District, Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 17, 2025.

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden of an agricultural demonstration park in Wuzhong District, Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 17, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2025 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden of an agricultural demonstration park in Wuzhong District, Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

