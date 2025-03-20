Farmers across China busy working at fields ahead of Chunfen

Xinhua) 09:41, March 20, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows farmers seeding corns at a field in Zhangzhuang Village, Jiaozuo City of central China's Henan Province. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

A farmer drives a machine to plant potatoes at a field in Wutai Town, Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province, March 18, 2025. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

A farmer picks cherries at a greenhouse in Yuzishan Village, Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province, March 19, 2025. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by Li Zongxian/Xinhua)

A farmer does artificial pollination for apricot flowers at Xigucheng Village, Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province, March 19, 2025. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by Liu Mingxiang/Xinhua)

A farmer works at a field in Wangqizhuang Village, Anyang City of central China's Henan Province, March 19, 2025. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by Liu Xiaokun/Xinhua)

A farmer driving a farm machine plows a field in Shijia Village, Yongzhou City of central China's Hunan Province, March 18, 2025. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows drones working at a canola field in Shangbai Village, Deqing County of east China's Zhejiang Province. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows farmers picking oranges at a fruit garden in Jinya Town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by Wang Yugui/Xinhua)

Farmers cultivate watermelon seedlings in Beixinzhuang Village, Kaifeng City of central China's Henan Province, March 18, 2025. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by Li Junsheng/Xinhua)

A drone works at a field in Huangwa Village, Xiangyang City of central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2025. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by Xie Yong/Xinhua)

A farmer plows a field with a machine for planting ginger in Xuetan Village of Pingdingshan City, central China's Henan Province, March 19, 2025. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows a farmer plowing a field with a machine in Xinglong Village, Tengchong City of southwest China's Yunnan Province. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by Zhao Hui/Xinhua)

Farmers drive machines to fertilize wheat field in Santun Village, Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province, March 19, 2025. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Farmers transplant vegetable seedlings at a field in Heman Village, Zhangye City of northwest China's Gansu Province, March 19, 2025. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows a farmer plowing a field with a machine in Jiangtang Town, Jinhua City of east China's Zhejiang Province. With the approaching of spring equinox, or Chunfen in Chinese, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which will fall on March 20 this year, farmers across the country are busy working at fields. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

