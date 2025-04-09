Indonesia says U.S. tariff policy causes global uncertainty

Xinhua) 08:41, April 09, 2025

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto speaks during an economic discussion attended by cabinet members and business leaders in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

JAKARTA, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto said on Tuesday that the recent "reciprocal tariff" policy introduced by the United States has raised international concerns about the global economic landscape.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, has been hit with a 32 percent reciprocal tariff.

"We are currently witnessing how an economic superpower is shaking the world by imposing high tariffs on many countries, a move that has triggered global uncertainty. Many countries are in a state of anxiety," the president said during an economic discussion attended by cabinet members and business leaders.

However, Prabowo noted that his administration would remain calm in responding to U.S. policy shifts, reaffirming Indonesia's commitment to economic self-reliance. He highlighted that the country's founding fathers had envisioned a strong and independent national economy.

Prabowo also highlighted Indonesia's large domestic market as a key strength, expressing confidence that it would help the country withstand geopolitical pressures.

Indonesia, along with other Southeast Asian nations, has developed a coordinated regional response to the new U.S. policy shift. Additionally, the country is pursuing diplomatic channels, including negotiations with the U.S. administration, to address the situation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)