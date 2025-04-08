White House directs federal agencies to appoint chief AI officers, expand AI use

Xinhua) 14:05, April 08, 2025

HOUSTON, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The White House said on Monday it will direct U.S. federal agencies to appoint chief AI officers, expand AI use and reduce related regulations.

Under the revised policies, federal agencies will appoint Chief AI Officers and develop an AI strategy within six months.

"Chief AI Officer roles are redefined to serve as change agents and AI advocates, rather than overseeing layers of bureaucracy," said the documents issued by the White House Office of Management and Budget, in coordination with the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology.

"Chief AI Officers are tasked with promoting agency-wide AI innovation and adoption for lower risk AI, mitigating risks for higher-impact AI, and advising on agency AI investments and spending," added the documents.

The new policies also ask federal agencies to "develop an AI strategy for identifying and removing barriers to their responsible use of AI and for achieving enterprise-wide improvements in the maturity of their applications."

"Agencies must adopt a forward-leaning and pro-innovation approach that takes advantage of this technology to help shape the future of government operations," the documents said.

While promoting AI use, the White House said it will maintain commitments to privacy protection and lawful data use.

The documents officially rescinded two Biden-era measures aimed to reduce privacy or security risks related to AI governance in federal agencies.

