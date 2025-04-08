Trump announces direct talks with Iran amid nuclear tensions

Xinhua) 10:23, April 08, 2025

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump surprised many on Monday by announcing direct, high-level talks between the United States and Iran over the latter's nuclear program.

The announcement came during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

"We're having direct talks with Iran," Trump said. "It's getting to be very dangerous territory, and hopefully, those talks will be successful."

He also disclosed that a "very big meeting" involving "very high-level" officials would be taking place this Saturday.

Trump's announced came after months of increasing pressure on Iran, including tougher sanctions on oil exports and threats of military action, while Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has ruled out direct talks with the United States so long as Trump kept his "maximum pressure" policy in place.

"I think everyone agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious. And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with, or frankly, that Israel wants to be involved with, if they can avoid it," Trump said, speaking in the Oval Office alongside Netanyahu.

"So we're going to see if we can avoid it. But it's getting to be very dangerous territory, and hopefully those talks will be successful. And I think it would be in Iran's best interest if they are successful."

Monday's announcement sparked mixed reactions.

Netanyahu, present at the announcement, expressed skepticism about the talks. The Times of Israel cited his words as reporting "if it fully stops Iran nukes, that'd be a good thing."

Iran has not yet confirmed its participation in the talks.

