UN food agency concerned over possible termination of U.S. emergency food assistance

Xinhua) 11:00, April 08, 2025

ROME, April 8 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Monday expressed deep concern over recent notifications from the United States indicating a potential halt to emergency food assistance funding in 14 countries.

"If implemented, this could amount to a death sentence for millions of people facing extreme hunger and starvation," the WFP said in a statement on X.

The agency said it is currently in contact with the U.S. government to seek clarification and appeal for the continued support of its life-saving programmes.

The WFP acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the contributions it receives from the United States and other international donors, said the agency, reiterating its commitment to delivering "vital food assistance to vulnerable communities in hunger hot spots across the globe."

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has decided to cancel most remaining U.S. aid, including food assistance, for Afghanistan, Yemen and other 12 countries, aid sources from the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development said Monday.

