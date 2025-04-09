Anti-graft chief stresses high-quality disciplinary inspection for Chinese modernization

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, speaks at a meeting on national disciplinary inspection work on April 8, 2025. The meeting also marked the initiation of the fifth round of disciplinary inspection missions of the 20th CPC Central Committee. The new round of inspection will focus on the country's provincial-level localities. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official Li Xi on Tuesday called for efforts to provide strong support for Chinese modernization with high-quality disciplinary inspection work.

He also stressed that the inspection in provincial-level localities should better serve and support the central task of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, made the remarks at a meeting on national disciplinary inspection work. The meeting also marked the initiation of the fifth round of disciplinary inspection missions of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

The new round of inspection will focus on the country's provincial-level localities.

Noting that relevant inspection should concentrate on the Party Central Committee's functional positioning and strategic deployment for each respective region, Li called for efforts to identify the localities' deviations in the political realm and make sure that prominent problems are properly addressed.

Li also stressed that inspection work should strictly adhere to the requirements of advancing Chinese modernization, underlining a problem-oriented and rigorous approach in relevant work. He urged efforts to improve inspection methods and concrete measures to ensure relevant problems are solved.

On the same day, a list of the targets of the new round of inspection was announced. It includes provincial-level regions such as Hebei, Shanxi and Inner Mongolia. Yunnan's provincial capital city, Kunming, will also be covered in the central authorities' inspection.

The inspectors will also work with local disciplinary agencies to carry out inspections in cities such as Changchun and Hangzhou.

