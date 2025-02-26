China's anti-graft chief urges rule-based discipline inspection, supervision work

February 26, 2025

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), speaks at a mobilization and arrangement meeting for a yearlong campaign to make discipline inspection and supervision work more procedure-based, law-based and standardized, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, China's top anti-graft official, on Tuesday urged persistent efforts to make discipline inspection and supervision work more procedure-based, law-based and standardized.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), made the remarks at a mobilization and arrangement meeting for a yearlong campaign to achieve the objective.

In his remarks, Li called on discipline inspection and supervision agencies at all levels to carry out the campaign through high-caliber and high-quality work, and to foster a contingent of personnel who maintain absolute loyalty to the Party, have moral integrity, demonstrate a keen sense of responsibility, dare to confront difficulties, and are capable of overcoming obstacles.

Inspection and supervision agencies nationwide should improve comprehensively in terms of political integrity, competence, anti-corruption work, conduct and discipline, and they should never turn a blind eye to internal problems, he said.

Li also urged efforts to improve the quality and effectiveness of case handling in accordance with relevant regulations, disciplines and the law, as well as efforts to enhance the cultivation of discipline inspection and supervision personnel, and to guide them in gaining a rule-of-law mindset and applying that approach to their work.

