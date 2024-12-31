China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior CPC publicity official

Xinhua) 13:02, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Zhang Jianchun, former deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, for suspected bribe-taking.

Zhang's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement on Tuesday.

The handling of the case is underway.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)