China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior CPC publicity official
(Xinhua) 13:02, December 31, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Zhang Jianchun, former deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, for suspected bribe-taking.
Zhang's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement on Tuesday.
The handling of the case is underway.
