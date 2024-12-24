Home>>
China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior political advisor
(Xinhua) 10:28, December 24, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Wu Yingjie, a former member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), for suspected bribe-taking, the SPP said Tuesday.
Wu was also former head of the Committee on Culture, Historical Data and Studies of the CPPCC National Committee.
The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.
The handling of the case is underway.
