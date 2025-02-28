Discipline inspection, supervision work yielded notable results in 2024: report

February 28, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Thanks to the powerful deterrent effect of China's anti-graft campaign, a total of 25,000 individuals involved in corruption turned themselves in to relevant authorities throughout 2024, according to a work report from the country's top anti-graft body.

The report, released in full on Thursday, was earlier delivered in January at a plenary session of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).

According to the report, the CCDI and the National Commission of Supervision last year launched investigations into 92 high-ranking officials, including Tang Renjian, former minister of agriculture and rural affairs, and Tang Yijun, a former senior political advisor of Jiangxi Province.

Last year, discipline inspection and supervision agencies nationwide filed 877,000 cases and handed disciplinary or administrative penalties to 889,000 individuals involved in corruption, per the report.

To enforce the code on improving Party and government conduct, discipline inspection and supervision agencies handled 118,000 cases involving misconduct in the form of bureaucratism or pointless formality in 2024, as well as 107,000 cases involving misconduct in the form of hedonism or extravagance.

Last year, a total of 1,597 corrupt fugitives were repatriated from overseas, with over 18 billion yuan (about 2.5 billion U.S. dollars) worth of stolen assets retrieved, effectively reining in cases of corrupt Party members or officials fleeing overseas, according to the report.

