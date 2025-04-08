Home>>
Senior CPC official meets with Finnish parliament speaker
(Xinhua) 10:04, April 08, 2025
BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Jussi Halla-aho, speaker of the Finnish parliament, in Beijing on Monday.
Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Finland, the two sides stressed the need to use the anniversary as an opportunity to strengthen exchange and dialogue, enhance mutual understanding, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and promote global stability and development.
