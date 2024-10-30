Full text: Joint Action Plan between China and Finland on Promoting the Future-oriented New-type Cooperative Partnership 2025-2029

Xinhua) 10:06, October 30, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Republic of Finland on Tuesday issued a joint action plan on promoting the future-oriented new-type cooperative partnership (2025-2029).

Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.

