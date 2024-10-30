China's top legislator meets Finnish president

Xinhua) 08:28, October 30, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 74 years ago, China-Finland relations have maintained a sound momentum of development and become a model of peaceful coexistence and friendly exchanges between countries of different sizes, cultures and systems.

China is ready to work with Finland to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, and boost multilateral coordination to ensure the steady and long-term development of the future-oriented new-type cooperative partnership between the two countries, Zhao said.

The NPC of China is willing to continue the traditional friendship with the Finnish parliament, carry out close exchanges and cooperation, strengthen the exchange of experience in legislative supervision and governance, and contribute to the development of China-Finland relations, he noted.

Stubb said Finland attaches importance to relations with China and is willing to expand exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields, strengthen exchanges between legislative bodies to support multilateralism and free trade, and join hands to tackle global challenges.

