China's commerce minister meets with Finland's economy minister

Xinhua) 09:48, June 28, 2024

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Wang Wentao, China's Minister of Commerce met with his Finnish counterpart, Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydman, on Wednesday.

Wang said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Finland economic and trade relations have maintained a steady and healthy momentum. Cooperation between the countries has deepened in a range of areas, including the forest industry, agricultural and food products, information and communication, energy and environmental protection as well as winter sports.

The Chinese government has consistently been promoting high-level opening-up and is willing to enhance economic and trade ties with Finland in areas such as new energy and the circular economy, forging an open and fair business environment for the enterprises of the two countries, Wang said.

Wang emphasized that the European Union (EU) has recently taken a series of trade protectionist measures against Chinese enterprises, launched anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles despite China's opposition, and planned to impose additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in the preliminary disclosure. He deemed these actions as "unfair competition" in the name of "fair competition."

Noting that the two sides agreed to launch consultations on the basis of facts and rules, the minister said that China hopes Finland will adhere to the principle of free trade and play a constructive role in the European Union, encourage the EU to show sincerity in the consultations and meet China halfway.

Rydman said that the Finnish government attaches great importance to economic and trade cooperation with China. Moreover, the Finnish economic community has always regarded China as the most important market in the world, and it is willing to further strengthen communication and exchanges with China.

The EU and China have enjoyed success in resolving economic and trade frictions, and Finland agrees that the two sides should properly resolve differences through dialogue and consultation under the framework of the World Trade Organization rules, Rydman said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)