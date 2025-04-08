China's top legislator holds talks with Finnish parliament speaker

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, held talks with Jussi Halla-aho, speaker of the Finnish parliament, in Beijing on Monday, calling for the joint creation of a favorable and stable legal environment for practical cooperation.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Finland, Zhao said China stands ready to work with Finland to implement the important consensus reached between their heads of state to advance the future-oriented, new-type cooperative partnership between the two countries.

China hopes that Finland will continue to uphold the one-China principle, understand and support China's legitimate rights to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and consolidate the political foundation of mutual trust, he added.

He said that China is deepening its comprehensive reforms and expanding its high-level opening-up, which will bring new opportunities for bilateral cooperation. He highlighted China's willingness to deepen exchange between political parties, as well as exchange in the fields of culture and youth, to strengthen public support for bilateral relations.

China hopes that Finland will continue to play a positive role in promoting the development of China-Finland relations and China-Europe relations, Zhao said. He added that the NPC of China is willing to maintain its traditional friendship with the Finnish parliament, and stands ready to strengthen exchange and cooperation among legislative bodies at high levels and among specialized committees, bilateral friendship groups, and NPC deputies and parliamentarians.

He said that both China and Finland possess unique characteristics in areas such as national governance, development concepts and innovation systems. Their two legislative bodies can engage in mutual learning and exchange, fulfilling their legislative and supervisory functions to create a favorable, stable legal environment for practical cooperation, and enhancing coordination on multilateral platforms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Zhao spoke about China's whole-process people's democracy, and expressed a willingness to strengthen exchange with the Finnish parliament in developing democracy and improving the rule of law.

Halla-aho said that as a historically significant country, China has achieved remarkable progress in areas such as science and technology, adding that Finland adheres to and will continue to implement the one-China policy, and recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate government representing all of China.

He said that Finland is committed to advancing practical cooperation, maintaining free trade, and addressing shared challenges based on mutual respect and trust. The Finnish parliament, he added, looks forward to enhancing its engagement with the NPC of China to play a proactive role in deepening Finland-China relations.

