Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Finnish counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday said that China hopes Finland can play a constructive role in urging the European Union (EU) to avoid politicizing economic and trade issues, properly resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly safeguard the overall situation of China-EU relations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during his talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

Wang noted that in 2017, the two heads of state jointly decided to elevate China-Finland relations to a future-oriented new-type cooperative partnership, which is unique in China's foreign relations and fully reflects the distinctiveness and adaptability of the China-Finland relationship.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb's state visit to China, accompanied by a high-profile delegation, is not only a continuation of friendship but also an opportunity to expand cooperation, Wang added.

The foreign ministries of the two countries should maintain close communication and coordination, implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, jointly tackle global challenges, and push China-Finland relations to a higher level, Wang said.

The EU imposing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles obviously violates WTO rules and the principle of free trade, Wang stressed, noting that China has always believed that a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization is in the interests of all parties involved.

Valtonen said Finland looks forward to working closely with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen cooperation in areas such as low-carbon, green energy and circular economy, and jointly address global challenges such as climate change.

As a member of the EU, Finland hopes that EU-China relations will maintain constructive development and supports both sides to strengthen cooperation and properly handle differences, Valtonen said.

It is expected that China will play a greater role in resolving international hotspot issues such as the Ukraine crisis, Valtonen added.

