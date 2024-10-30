Peng Liyuan chats over tea with wife of Finnish president

Xinhua) 09:00, October 30, 2024

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, chats over tea with Suzanne Innes-Stubb, wife of Finnish President Alexander Stubb, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, chatted over tea with Suzanne Innes-Stubb, wife of Finnish President Alexander Stubb, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Noting that both China and Finland have time-honored historical traditions and profound cultural heritage, Peng voiced the hope that the two sides will strengthen exchanges and cooperation in fields like art and winter sports, and continuously enhance the friendship between the two peoples.

Peng expressed appreciation for Suzanne's active commitment to public interest and introduced China's achievements in relevant fields, noting that China and Finland can share valuable experience to jointly enhance the well-being of the two peoples.

Suzanne expressed deep appreciation for Peng's longstanding efforts to advance the rights of women and children globally. She also expressed her willingness to further promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges between Finland and China.

