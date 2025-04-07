Trending in China | Huizhou wood carving: Where craft meets culture

(People's Daily App) 16:24, April 07, 2025

Discover the beauty and wisdom etched into every detail of Huizhou woodwork. Rooted in centuries-old tradition, this intricate folk art showcases not only exquisite craftsmanship but also Confucian values in the stories it depicts.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Fan Liuyi and Zhang Chi)

