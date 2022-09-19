Building a tiny but sturdy arch bridge with nine wooden sticks

(People's Daily App) 10:23, September 19, 2022

With nine wooden sticks and some mechanical knowledge, everyone can build a traditional Chinese wooden arch bridge, which is able to bear the weight of an adult man. This arch bridge shows the wisdom of ancient Chinese people.

