Building a tiny but sturdy arch bridge with nine wooden sticks
(People's Daily App) 10:23, September 19, 2022
With nine wooden sticks and some mechanical knowledge, everyone can build a traditional Chinese wooden arch bridge, which is able to bear the weight of an adult man. This arch bridge shows the wisdom of ancient Chinese people.
