Chinese products sought-after in overseas markets

A local resident experiences a new model of Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturer Zeekr in a Zeekr store in Cairo, Egypt. (Shen Xiaoxiao/People's Daily)

"Chinese manufacturers can barely keep up with the flood of orders from African buyers," remarked an executive from a high-tech agricultural machinery company during the recent "Zhejiang Agricultural Machinery Going to Africa" virtual expo.

The executive emphasized that establishing additional overseas warehouses in Africa is now the top priority for Chinese agricultural equipment producers, as they grapple with skyrocketing global demand.

The appeal of Chinese agricultural machinery in Africa markets stems from its tailored adaptability. African farmers prioritize equipment that is user-friendly, multifunctional, and highly adaptable to local conditions. Take China's walk-behind tractors as an example: By simply switching attachments, these machines can perform tasks ranging from rotary tillage, trenching, and sowing to serving as power sources for water pumping, irrigation, and processing grains or animal feed. Such multi-functionality reduces costs and streamlines operations, naturally winning market preference.

Statistics show that from 2018 to 2023, agricultural machinery exports from Zhejiang province in east China to Africa grew at an average annual rate of 20 percent.

Beyond agricultural machinery, a diverse array of Chinese products - from electric blankets, heaters, and smartphones to UV-resistant fabrics and e-bikes - have gained immense traction in global markets in recent years. This phenomenon is driven not only by product reliability but also by manufacturers' deliberate efforts to align with localized consumer preferences.

Workers assemble components on a production line for television sets in Manaus, Brazil, in March. SEMP TCL, a joint venture between Chinese company TCL and local enterprise SEMP, hires about 1,000 employees locally. (People's Daily/Shi Yuanhao)

For example, in equatorial regions with intense sunlight, Chinese smart phone manufacturer OPPO optimized its LCD screens for high-brightness outdoor visibility, addressing a key pain point for users struggling to view their phones under direct sunlight.

For Thai households using mixed flooring materials in apartments, Chinese intelligent home appliance manufacturer Dreame Technology designed four specialized vacuum cleaner attachments - including a soft roller brush with LED lighting and a dual-purpose bristle brush - to enhance cleaning efficiency.

The shift from "selling what we produce" to "producing what you need" has made Chinese products more scenario-specific and appealing to international buyers.

Satisfying global market requirements demands continuous technological breakthroughs. When an Irish construction firm sought two heavy-duty automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in 2023 requiring synchronized lifting to 3 meters – a request declined by European manufacturers – Tianjin Lonyu Robot Co., Ltd. delivered a functional prototype promptly. The product's performance later secured repeat orders.

Electronic bikes to be exported to Europe and America are assembled in a workshop of a Chinese manufacturer in Taicang, east China's Jiangsu province. (People's Daily Online/Ji Haixin)

Similarly, Chinese consumer electronic company Anker Innovations captured Middle Eastern markets by introducing smartphone cables boasting 30-fold durability enhancements over conventional models, tailored to withstand extreme regional environmental conditions..

In global competition, Chinese brands are forging distinctive advantages through independent R&D to strengthen their international presence.

The phenomenon of "production struggling to match order volumes" reflects both manufacturing vitality and sales effectiveness.

A female entrepreneur in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang province, recently leveraged DeepSeek to create multilingual promotional videos for socks, effortlessly expanding her cross-border business.

At the "Zhejiang Agricultural Machinery Going to Africa" expo, an Egyptian fruit grower was impressed by an automated fruit sorter produced by Zhejiang-based Dekfeller Intelligent Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.: "It's like apples riding a mini train through CT scanning – I can't wait to see this product in Egyptian market."

Platforms like the China International Fair for Trade in Services and the China Import and Export Fair facilitate transactions, while cross-border e-commerce erases geographical barriers. Emerging digital tools continuously boost the global visibility of Chinese products.

Today's global competition revolves around entire supply chains rather than standalone products. True globalization means integrating with local industries and communities.

For instance, Chinese home appliance manufacturer Hisense's industrial park in South Africa, established 12 years ago, has created over 6,000 local jobs and incorporated more than 10 local suppliers into its industrial chain.

Chinese renewable energy company Universal Energy has built renewable power plants in Kazakhstan, reducing electricity costs and cutting carbon dioxide emissions while meeting local power demand.

From trade to investment, manufacturing to lifestyle services, Chinese brands are co-developing sustainable growth paths worldwide, seizing opportunities through mutual prosperity.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)