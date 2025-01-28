International brands launch limited editions for Year of Snake

January 28, 2025

HAIKOU, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Hainan's duty-free shops are full of snakes -- but there is no cause for alarm! Shoppers are flocking to the island province drawn by Chinese new year themed products from top international brands, a major highlight of this year's Spring Festival season.

This year will be the Year of the Snake. To attract customers during the nation's most important holiday, which starts on Jan. 29 this year, international brands are vying to incorporate snake-themed designs and elements of Chinese culture into their products.

Limited-edition products designed specifically for the Chinese market -- including clothing, jewelry and bags -- are particularly popular with Chinese consumers in the duty-free shops in Haikou, capital of Hainan.

He Shuai, a university student in Hainan returning home for the Chinese New Year, was picking gifts for her family at a Swarovski store. She quickly spotted a necklace and a pair of earrings from the Year of the Snake limited edition.

"These international brands really know how to appeal to consumers. Since it's the Year of the Snake, people are more drawn to these new designs," she said.

According to Wang Xiaohong, a salesperson at Swarovski, the brand has launched zodiac-themed collections in previous years. This year's snake collection is selling very well.

Some brands have even launched holiday-themed children's clothing.

Snake-themed T-shirts, jackets and other clothing are prominently displayed at Burberry Kids' store.

"The collection features the letter 'B' formed by a snake, symbolizing our brand. The red color fits well with the festive mood," said the salesperson Li Xin, adding that some sizes have already sold out.

The Adidas store was bustling with shoppers selecting newly launched shoes and apparel.

Lu Yun, a tourist from Guangzhou, bought a pair of red shoes from the collection that featured an embroidered "fa" character, which means gaining wealth.

"It's perfect for the festival, and I hope these shoes bring prosperity in the new year," she said.

Lu said that she really likes the products that incorporate Chinese elements. "They combine the style of international brands with traditional Chinese culture, which makes them very fashionable."

Nowadays, duty-free shopping has become a key sector for luxury goods consumption worldwide. As a tropical island destination, Hainan is gradually becoming an important luxury consumption center.

According to the Haikou Customs, the total amount of duty-free shopping in 2024 reached 30.94 billion yuan (about 4.32 billion U. S. dollars).

The Chinese market, one of the world's largest consumer markets, holds immense potential. Organizations like the World Bank and IMF have recently upgraded China's GDP growth forecasts.

According to Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum (WEF), China will continue to be a major engine for global economic growth.

In recent years, international brands have increasingly turned their attention to the Chinese Spring Festival market, launching limited-edition products to resonate with local consumers and enhance their presence in the Chinese market.

This strategy of the international brands underscores the importance of the Chinese market and reflects their confidence in its enormous potential.

China aims to build Hainan into a globally influential tourism and consumption destination by 2035.

