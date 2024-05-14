China Brand Day 2024 events attract visitors in Shanghai

Visitors smells a product of a Chinese time-honored brand during a China brands exposition as part of the 2024 China Brand Day events in Shanghai, east China, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

China Brand Day 2024 events kicked off in Shanghai on Friday as the country continues its efforts to promote brand building.

The events, themed "better quality, bright future for Chinese brands," comprise of an opening ceremony, a forum on China's brand development, a China brands exposition and other brand-building activities.

Visitors taste pastry of a Chinese time-honored brand during a China brands exposition as part of the 2024 China Brand Day events in Shanghai, east China, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors taste sweets of a Chinese time-honored brand during a China brands exposition as part of the 2024 China Brand Day events in Shanghai, east China, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A staff members sells products of a Chinese time-honored brand via livestreaming during a China brands exposition as part of the 2024 China Brand Day events in Shanghai, east China, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

